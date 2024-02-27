'I don't mean to be a pest...': Elon Musk's advice for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Elon Musk, the enigmatic entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has intensified his dispute with tech giant Microsoft, urging its Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to grant users the option of setting up a new Windows PC without the mandatory creation of a Microsoft account.

The clash between Musk and Microsoft unfolded on Tuesday when Nadella shared news of the company's collaboration with Mistral AI, a frontrunner in generative artificial intelligence. In response, Musk expressed his plea to Nadella, stating, “Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account.”

Highlighting his predicament, Musk pointed out that the option to bypass creating an account vanishes once the computer connects to WiFi. Additionally, he noted the restriction of using only non-work email addresses for sign-up, which poses an obstacle as he solely possesses work email addresses.

As of the latest update, Nadella has yet to respond to Musk's entreaties.

The saga unfolded over the preceding weekend when Musk aired grievances about encountering hurdles while setting up his new Windows PC. The billionaire encountered a roadblock as he attempted to finalize the setup process without succumbing to the requirement of establishing a Microsoft account.