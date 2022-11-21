'I don't see any reason for it': Donald Trump refuses to tweet after Elon Musk brings him back on Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk re-instated Donald Trump on the social media platform past weekend. Elon Musk decided to bring back the former president of US after conducting a simple poll on Twitter. The poll received around 52 per cent in favour of getting Trump back. However, Donald Trump has come forward and refused to start posting on Twitter.

Donald Trump has shared that he will continue to use his own platform Truth Social. According to a report by Reuters, Trump announced this during a leadership meeting. He even compared his own platform’s performance with Twitter. He claimed that Truth Social’s engagement is far better than that of Twitter. During the meeting he said, "I don't see any reason for it."

We have not seen any activity on the former US president’s account. His account has over 87 million followers and his last tweet was sent on January 8, 2021. Donald Trump was removed from the platform after allegations of spreading misinformation.

Elon Musk shared a meme mocking Trump’s decision to stay off Twitter. Musk has also unblocked ‘Ye’ (Kanye West). He was blocked for antisemitism on the platform. In his first tweet after getting unblocked, Ye tweeted, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

Elon Musk responded to him saying, “Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love.”

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Elon Musk took over Twitter last month in a $44-billion deal. After the takeover was complete, the billionaire went on to sack over half of the company’s workforce. Later, he also issued an ultimatum to the remaining employees asking them to either stay back and work for longer hours with more intensity or just quit and take severance pay. This led to an exodus of employees ahead of the weekend, forcing Musk to revoke access of the Twitter offices.

Despite a smaller team, Elon Musk is reportedly planning on firing more employees, according to a report by Bloomberg. This time, the employees will be removing them from the sales and partnership division. So far, there hasn’t been an official confirmation about it.