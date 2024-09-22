'I don’t want to end up like what happened with Boeing...': ISRO chief Somanath sets cautious path for Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is focused on ensuring the success of its manned Gaganyaan mission through rigorous testing protocols. Chairman S. Somanath made this clear during the Bengaluru Space Expo, emphasizing the need to avoid setbacks like those faced by the Boeing Starliner, which returned to Earth without its astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

ISRO plans to conduct its first uncrewed mission by the end of this year, followed by three more missions before the manned flight. “If all three missions go well, then we will have the manned mission,” Somanath stated in a report by The Hindu.

He stressed the importance of a cautious approach, saying, “I don’t want to end up like what happened with Boeing. We should be very careful... working in such a manner that it can go wrong.”

The uncrewed mission is tentatively set for December, with the rocket already at ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota for final preparations. The Gaganyaan project aims to send a crew of three into orbit at 400 km for a three-day mission, ensuring their safe return to Earth.

In addition to Gaganyaan, Somanath discussed several other initiatives, including the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM), and the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). These projects, recently approved by the Union Cabinet with an investment of around ₹22,000 crore, align with the government’s vision for future space exploration.

Somanath also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for long-term space missions leading up to 2047, highlighting the need to inspire future generations and advance technological capabilities. His goals include establishing a space station by 2035 and landing an Indian on the moon by 2040.

Regarding the VOM, Somanath pointed out its importance following the successes of Mars and moon missions. “Venus is our nearest planet and is more challenging than Mars because its atmosphere is a hundred times denser than that of Earth,” he noted. He stressed the interconnectedness of Earth, Mars, and Venus, arguing that understanding these planets is essential for the future. The VOM is expected to launch in March 2028.