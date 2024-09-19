Sunita Williams' ancestral village in India prays for her safe return as she remains stuck in space

As American astronaut Sunita Williams remains on the International Space Station (ISS) following an unexpectedly extended mission, the people of Jhulasan, her ancestral village in Gujarat, are praying daily for her safe return, according to a report by BBC. Williams and her fellow astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore have been stuck in space for over 100 days due to technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The earliest they can return to Earth is in February 2024, via SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission.

Jhulasan, a village of around 7,000 residents, takes immense pride in its connection to Sunita Williams, whose father and grandparents once lived there. Williams, who has visited the village three times, holds a special place in the hearts of the locals. Her first visit was in 1972, when she was just a child. After her successful space missions, she returned to Jhulasan in 2007 and again in 2013, receiving a warm welcome each time.

According to the report, the residents of Jhulasan view her achievements with great admiration, and her presence has left a lasting impact on the community. During her 2007 visit, Williams was greeted with a traditional Indian procession, where she even rode on a camel through the village. “I still remember a young Sunita and others riding on camels as they toured the village,” said Bharat Gajjar, a local who witnessed the event.

Since news of Williams' extended stay in space broke, the villagers have been offering daily prayers at a local temple, lighting an oil lamp as a symbol of hope for her safe return. A group of women, including Madhu Patel, gather regularly to pray for their "daughter" from the village. “We are proud of her achievements. NASA and the government should do whatever they can to bring our daughter back safely,” Patel said.

For Williams’ 59th birthday, which falls on Thursday, the village has planned a special celebration. They’ve organised a space-themed exhibition in her honour, hoping that she’ll visit again after her safe return from space. The exhibition highlights her achievements and contributions to space exploration, underscoring how deeply her connection is felt in Jhulasan.

Though Williams grew up in the United States, her ties to Jhulasan remain strong. Her father, Dr. Deepak Pandya, moved to the US in 1957 to pursue higher studies, where he met and married her mother, Ursuline Bonnie. Sunita was born in 1965, and her family first returned to Jhulasan in 1972. Her father, a neuroscientist, passed away in 2020, but his ancestral home still stands in the village, though it is in need of repair. A library named after her grandparents also remains, preserving her family’s legacy.

Williams’ influence continues to inspire the younger generation in Jhulasan. Manthan Leuva, a student preparing for banking exams, finds her words deeply motivating. “She said, ‘love what you do and you will get success.’ I find that thought deeply inspiring,” he said.

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore were originally part of an eight-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner, which launched on 5 June. However, technical issues, including helium leaks and thruster failures, forced NASA to delay their return. After assessing the risks, NASA decided it was unsafe for the astronauts to return in the Starliner, leading to the decision to bring them back on SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission in early 2024.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the people of Jhulasan remain hopeful. As the village continues its prayers, Williams’ story serves as a source of pride and inspiration for the entire community. They eagerly await her return, ready to celebrate once more when she comes back to Earth safely.