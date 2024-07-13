‘I have not, for what it's worth’: Elon Musk denies donating sperm for Mars colony

Elon Musk has refuted claims that he volunteered his sperm to help populate a future Martian colony. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny a recent New York Times report that suggested otherwise.

"I have not, for what it's worth, 'volunteered my sperm'," Musk stated in a tweet. He further clarified that while colonising Mars remains a long-term goal, SpaceX is currently focused on achieving the fundamental challenge of reaching the red planet. "No one at SpaceX has been directed to work on a Mars city. When people have asked to do so, I've said we need to focus on getting there first," Musk added.

The New York Times report, based on interviews and internal documents, claimed that Musk had directed SpaceX teams to explore the logistics of a Mars colony. This reportedly included plans for dome-shaped habitats and investigations into the feasibility of human reproduction on Mars by SpaceX's medical team. Two sources even told the Times that Musk had offered his own sperm for the endeavour.

Best to hear it in the words I have used in many interviews over the years.



I have not fwiw “volunteered my sperm” 😂



No one at SpaceX has been directed to work on a Mars city. When people have asked to do so, I’ve said we need to focus on getting there first. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2024

Musk's fascination with Mars is well-documented. Founding SpaceX in 2002 with the ultimate ambition of reaching Mars, he frequently discusses leveraging the Starship rocket for this purpose.

However, the practicality of sending sperm to Mars, even if offered, raises scientific questions. While sperm can be cryogenically frozen for transport, experts like Adam Watkins, an associate professor of reproductive biology at the University of Nottingham, point out the uncertainties surrounding conception and pregnancy in Mars' reduced gravity and high radiation environment.

While Musk has dismissed the sperm donation claim, the report underscores his unwavering commitment to making life on Mars a reality, even if those initial steps don't yet involve his own genetic contributions.