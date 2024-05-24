'I keep saying I'm an alien, but nobody believes me': Elon Musk

During a recent appearance at the Viva Tech event in Paris, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joked about being an alien. When asked by the host about rumours of his extraterrestrial origins, Musk laughed and responded, "I am an alien." He added humorously, "Yeah, I keep saying I'm an alien, but nobody believes me."

Related Articles

Speaking remotely via webcam, Musk mentioned that if he ever found proof of alien life, he would share it on the X platform without hesitation.

🚨IS ELON AN ALIEN?



Host:



"Some people believe that you are an alien."



Elon:



"I am an alien."



Host:



"Now you've been uncovered."



Elon:



"Yes, I keep telling people I'm an alien, but nobody believes me."



😂



Source: Viva Tech https://t.co/9ie5KFn6GE pic.twitter.com/ZDU4ovA82I — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2024

Elon Musk also shared his views on artificial intelligence (AI) during the event. He predicted that AI would eventually eliminate all jobs, a development he doesn't see as entirely negative. "Probably none of us will have a job," he stated, envisioning a future where employment is optional. Musk described a scenario where jobs could become hobbies, with AI and robots providing all necessary goods and services.

Musk emphasized the need for AI to be trained to prioritize truthfulness over political correctness. "It's very important that AI be trained to be truthful and not trained to be politically correct," he said. Musk warned that programming AI to adhere to political correctness could result in misinformation and negative consequences. He urged regulators to focus on ensuring AI accuracy and truthfulness above all else.