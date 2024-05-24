Next big leap for Elon Musk's Neuralink: Helping the blind see

Elon Musk, appearing via video link at VivaTech today, shared exciting new developments about his brain-computer interface company, Neuralink. After showcasing a video of a Neuralink patient controlling a computer cursor with their mind, Musk revealed the company's next ambitious goal: restoring sight to the blind.

"The next product is Blindsight," Musk explained, "which will enable people who have lost both eyes or have no eyesight whatsoever to see…and this is directly interfacing with the optical processing areas of the brain." This groundbreaking technology, he added, could potentially "address almost any brain or spine injury."

This announcement comes on the heels of Neuralink receiving FDA approval for its first human trials. Their initial device, dubbed "Telepathy," enables users to control devices like phones and computers simply by thinking. The implications for those suffering from paralysis or other debilitating conditions are immense.

Musk also acknowledged the potential dangers of brain-computer interfaces and the need for careful ethical considerations, particularly regarding AI. He emphasised the importance of developing "truth-seeking" AI, stating, "The limiting factor I think for AI alignment long-term will be the bandwidth…How quickly can we communicate with our…digital tertiary self?"