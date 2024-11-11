'I was single for the longest time': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals love story with wife Grecia Munoz on Kapil Sharma Show

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, recently opened up about meeting his wife, Grecia Munoz, on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Joining him on the episode were other well-known guests, like Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

The conversation started with host Kapil Sharma asking Deepinder how he met Grecia, who is originally from Mexico. Deepinder shared that he had been single for a long time, with friends often setting him up on dates but telling him not to settle down. But when a friend introduced him to Grecia, he had a different feeling, predicting that she might be "the one." Deepinder agreed to meet her and quickly felt a connection.

Related Articles

Kapil then asked Grecia about her preference for Indian cuisine, specifically Punjabi dishes. Grecia expressed her love for Indian food, naming chole bhature as her favourite dish. Sudha Murty humorously remarked on the dish being unhealthy, yet noted Grecia's ability to stay fit, which amused everyone present.

Kapil further inquired if Grecia had ever cooked her 'first rasoi', a traditional meal prepared by a new bride. Deepinder amusingly responded that cooking is 'officially banned' in their household, and they prefer to order food, a fitting jest considering his role at Zomato, a leading food delivery service in India.

Grecia Munoz, now known as Gia Goyal, has carved a niche for herself in modelling and luxury fashion. Originally from Mexico, she ventured into luxury goods business and was awarded the Metropolitan Fashion Week award in the United States in 2022. Gia has also hosted TV shows and is engaged in charity work, focusing on child nutrition and women's empowerment.

Gia and Deepinder tied the knot earlier this year in a private ceremony, followed by a honeymoon in France. This marks Deepinder's second marriage; he was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, a Delhi University professor, with whom he shares a daughter, Siara. Kanchan maintains her privacy and has not publicly discussed her separation from Deepinder.

The new couple had also taken up food deliveries last month, in order to understand the plight of the delivery agents. Deepinder shared that the customers would be surprised to see Grecia delivering the orders. Deepinder was stopped from entering a prominent mall in Gurgaon from the main entrance, as a delivery boy. However, after the issue was highlighted, the mall authorities decided to resolve the issue.