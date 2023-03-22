'If you can do that...': Bill Gates challenged OpenAI team to get ChatGPT to pass an advanced biology exam and this happened

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a leading advocate for technological advancement, has recently challenged OpenAI to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI) by training ChatGPT, a large language model, to pass an Advanced Placement (AP) biology exam.

In his latest blog post, titled The Age of AI has begun, Gates suggests that the development of AI is as groundbreaking as the creation of the microprocessor, personal computers, the internet, and mobile phones.

Gates' interest in technological advancement stems from his belief that AI will revolutionize the way we live and work, and he sees the development of super-intelligent AI as an inevitability in our future.

He compared the capacity of the human brain to that of AI, highlighting the disparity in the speed of electrical signals between the two. While an electrical signal in the brain moves at a snail's pace, 1/100,000th the speed of a signal in a silicon chip, an AGI (artificial general intelligence) will be able to do everything that a human brain can do but without any practical limits on the size of its memory or the speed at which it operates.

To achieve this goal, Gates has tasked OpenAI with making ChatGPT capable of answering questions it hasn't been specifically trained for, pushing the limits of AI's capacity for critical thinking about complex scientific concepts. AP Biology was chosen because it demands more than just the rote memorization of scientific knowledge, requiring students to engage in critical thinking about biology. "If you can do that, I said, then you’ll have made a true breakthrough," he said.

"In mid-2022, I gave them a challenge: train an artificial intelligence to pass an Advanced Placement biology exam. I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years," Gates said.

"They finished it in just a few months. GPT was asked 60 multiple-choice questions from the AP Bio exam—and it got 59 of them right. We had an outside expert score the test, and GPT got a 5—the highest possible score, and the equivalent to getting an A or A+ in a college-level biology course," Gates added.

The challenge is not only a testament to the capabilities of AI but also an indication of its potential to revolutionise the field of education. By providing a tool that can assist with critical thinking, AI can help students learn more efficiently and effectively, thereby enhancing the overall learning experience.

Gates also recommended books for further reading on the subjects surrounding AI - Superintelligence by Nick Bostrom, Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark, and A Thousand Brains by Jeff Hawkins.

