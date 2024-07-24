scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Imagine me as gladiator': Mark Zuckerberg unveils new Meta AI feature that will create real-looking images of yourself

Feedback

'Imagine me as gladiator': Mark Zuckerberg unveils new Meta AI feature that will create real-looking images of yourself

Mark Zuckerberg has announced a fascinating update to Meta AI, enabling users to create personalised images of themselves in various settings and styles. The feature is now available in several new regions and supports multiple languages.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows off new Meta AI skills Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shows off new Meta AI skills

Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates to Meta AI, allowing users to create personalised images of themselves in various places, eras, or styles. This feature can help users visualise themselves in different settings, such as a gladiator or a boy band member.

The images, while convincing, have an AI-generated quality. To show how the feature works, Zuckerberg created a video of the entire process on Instagram. He first scanned his face using Meta AI and then asked it to imagine him as a gladiator. The image was pretty convincing. Then he asked it to imagine him as a boy band member and then wearing a big gold chain. The images looked pretty accurate but were easily recognisable as AI-generated.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Meta AI is now available more countries including in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. Furthermore, the AI supports languages like Hindi, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 24, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement