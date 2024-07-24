'Imagine me as gladiator': Mark Zuckerberg unveils new Meta AI feature that will create real-looking images of yourself

Mark Zuckerberg has announced new updates to Meta AI, allowing users to create personalised images of themselves in various places, eras, or styles. This feature can help users visualise themselves in different settings, such as a gladiator or a boy band member.

The images, while convincing, have an AI-generated quality. To show how the feature works, Zuckerberg created a video of the entire process on Instagram. He first scanned his face using Meta AI and then asked it to imagine him as a gladiator. The image was pretty convincing. Then he asked it to imagine him as a boy band member and then wearing a big gold chain. The images looked pretty accurate but were easily recognisable as AI-generated.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Meta AI is now available more countries including in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. Furthermore, the AI supports languages like Hindi, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Italian.