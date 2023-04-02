Improve call quality on your iPhone with Voice Isolation feature, here’s how to enable it

Background noise can be a major annoyance during phone calls, especially if you are in a noisy environment or if the person you are speaking with is in a noisy location. The Voice Isolation feature on iPhones can help improve call quality by reducing the amount of background noise that is picked up by the microphone.

Voice Isolation is a feature that is available on iPhones running iOS 16.4 or later. It is designed to use advanced algorithms to isolate your voice and reduce background noise during phone calls. Doing so can make it easier for the person on the other end of the call to hear what you are saying, even in a noisy environment.

Enabling Voice Isolation on your iPhone is a simple process. To do so, follow the steps listed below:

Open the FaceTime app – you don’t need to start a call.

Pull down from the top of the screen to open Control Center.

Tap the microphone icon (top right), to open the Mic Mode settings, then select Voice Isolation.

Alternatively, if you want your iPhone to pick up and prioritize background sounds, you can select the Wide Spectrum option from the Mic Mode menu.

Once you have enabled Voice Isolation, you should notice a significant improvement in call quality. Background noise should be greatly reduced, making it easier for you and the person you are speaking with to hear each other clearly. This can be particularly helpful if you are in a noisy environment, such as a busy coffee shop or a crowded street.

It’s worth noting that while Voice Isolation can be a helpful feature, it may not work perfectly in all situations. In some cases, it may not be able to completely eliminate background noise, particularly if it is particularly loud or persistent. However, in most cases, it should be able to significantly reduce background noise and improve call quality.

