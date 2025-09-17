Impulse Space unveils 'same-day delivery' for satellites with Helios kick stage

In-space transport startup Impulse Space has announced three new deals designed to revolutionise how satellites reach geostationary orbit (GEO). By using its Helios methane-oxygen kick stage, the company aims to cut transit time from months to less than 24 hours.

Impulse, founded in 2021 by Tom Mueller, former propulsion chief at SpaceX, is pitching Helios as the “courier service” of space. Mueller, who oversaw the Merlin and Raptor engines at SpaceX, launched Impulse to focus on last-mile delivery in low Earth orbit (LEO) and ultra-fast transfers to GEO.

Impulse revealed three major agreements in the past week:

• A 2026 demonstration mission with defence contractor Anduril, showcasing rendezvous and proximity operations critical for space domain awareness.

• A 2027 transportation deal with GEO communications startup Astranis, where Helios will deliver MicroGEO satellites from LEO to GEO in under 24 hours.

• A multi-launch contract with France’s Infinite Orbits, starting in 2027, to carry satellite-servicing spacecraft through a ride-share program called Caravan.

Helios acts as a kick stage attached to a larger rocket. Once in orbit, its Deneb engine ignites to push payloads to their final destination. Unlike traditional methods, which can take months, Helios promises near-instant repositioning, a major advantage for both commercial operators and the US Department of Defense.

Impulse and Anduril will jointly build a demo satellite equipped with sensors and processors to approach, inspect and track other space objects. Helios will carry the craft to GEO in under a day, after which it will conduct autonomous manoeuvres and imaging.

Satellites in GEO must navigate through high-radiation Van Allen belts, manage communication delays, and maintain precise station-keeping. Despite the challenges, GEO remains highly valuable for telecommunications, defence, and observation, making faster access a game-changer.

On the commercial side, Astranis’ accelerated activation timeline could mean quicker satellite broadband services for customers on Earth. Meanwhile, the Caravan program will allow smaller satellite operators to share rides, mirroring SpaceX’s cost-splitting ride-share model.

The space industry has largely focused on LEO in recent years, but Impulse sees GEO as the next frontier. If Helios delivers as promised, it could reset timelines for satellite deployment and give both commercial players and the military a crucial edge.