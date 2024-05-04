In less than 3 seconds! Watch Hyderabad man bag world record for typing ‘Z to A’ in just 2.88 seconds

The Guinness Book of World Records has shared yet another world record that has taken over the internet. In a video shared on the organisation’s Instagram page, a man from Hyderabad has bagged the world record of typing the english alphabet backwards in less than 3 seconds.

SK Ashraf from Hyderabad was seen typing all the letters from Z to A in just 2.88 seconds in the clip shared. When the video begins, a desktop is displayed. As the video goes on, Ashraf completes typing all the letters in a split second.

Ashraf who is a practising lawyer at the Telangana State High Court, sought to claim the title of 'fastest time to type the alphabet backwards' on February 5, 2024, according to a GWR blog.

The video was posted on the Guinness World Record official page with the title, "Fastest time to type the alphabet backwards: 2.88 seconds" by SK Ashraf. The video has received more than 1.1 million views, and the figure is growing. People offered various remarks in response to the sharing. While most were amazed by the record, a few claimed they could break it.

However, this is not Ashraf's first world record. He previously made it to the renowned list by winning the distinction for "fastest time to type the alphabet."