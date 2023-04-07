India emerges as key market for Microsoft's new Bing preview powered by ChatGPT

According to a senior official from Microsoft, India has emerged as one of the top three markets for its new Bing preview, which has the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT incorporated into it, and it is the company's largest image creator market. Yusuf Mehdi, the Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft, has stated that the search engine is much better than its rival Google. Powered by ChatGPT, the new Bing preview was launched on February 7.

Mehdi also said that Microsoft, under its Indian-American CEO Satya Nadella, has a vision of the world moving from search engines to "as your co-pilot" for the web. It will do better search, provide answers to questions, chat, and create content. He added that India has over 100 million daily activities on Bing, making it one of the top three markets in the new Bing preview, and is the top image creator market based on users' use of the feature.

Mehdi stated that the new Bing has been receiving very positive feedback from its users, and people in India are actively using many of the new features that Microsoft recently launched. “Microsoft continues to improve the factual accuracy of answers,” Mehdi added.

Observing that search is still a magical tool, Mehdi said that it has evolved and is now also being used for planning and getting answers to complicated questions. Bing, with the new AI, can respond to complicated questions which regular searches cannot do, he said.

“The new capabilities of AI of chat of answers are now increasingly exciting because they're helping answer questions that search didn't do. And with Bing, we are completely unique in that leadership today," Mehdi stated.

Furthermore, Mehdi noted that the latest development would have an impact on the news industry as well. With AI and chat, one can get even more of a clear answer, but not necessarily the article or the great reporting. This will change a little bit, and Bing is providing links now to drive more content and more traffic to people.

"I think what'll happen is we'll see more traffic go to news agencies and new publishers because of what we're doing in Bing to help better get the answer. But it will change the advertising model. We think there'll be fewer ads that will be more relevant and have higher returns," Mehdi concluded.

