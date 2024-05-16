'India has made decent progress': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy emphasises on importance of home-grown innovation

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, during a CNBC-TV18 interview at an Infosys Science Foundation event, expressed his views on India's technological journey. Murthy stated that India has made substantial strides in adapting global innovations but still has a long way to go to originate new technologies.

He discussed India's shift from struggling to adopt foreign technologies to now being able to effectively utilise these innovations, attributing this transition to efforts from the government and educational institutions.

He said, "I think India has made decent progress. We have come from a time when we couldn't even use the inventions and innovations that were introduced in the developed world fifty or sixty years ago."

He further added, "Today, thanks to all the wonderful work done by the government by our institutes of higher learning, we have reached an orbit where we are in a position to use the inventions and innovations that take place in the developed world for the betterment of the country."

Murthy also highlighted the significance of home-grown initiatives such as Setu's Sesame and Ola's Krutrim AI, which he described as commendable entrepreneurship that should be facilitated with minimal bureaucratic hurdles. He emphasised the role of both state and central governments in ensuring innovative ideas are not hindered by red tape.

When asked about the future of technologies like generative AI in India, Murthy expressed optimism about the country's talent pool and the ongoing support from various sectors. He believes that India will not only adopt but also innovate and contribute globally significant advancements in the future. In conclusion, Murthy emphasised the need for India to reduce bureaucratic obstacles for innovators, support young talent, and leverage its strengths in education and governmental support to transition from a technological follower to a leader in innovation.