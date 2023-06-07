'India has really embraced ChatGPT,' says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman ahead of meeting with PM Modi

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that India has really embraced ChatGPT as the AI chatbot has witnessed several early adopters and enthusiasm. During his ongoing India visit, Altman spoke to The Economic Times about India’s role in AI revolution, the impact of AI in the job market, the India user base for ChatGPT and how government can make the best out of the emerging technology. Altman is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Talking about how Indian government can embrace AI, Altman said that the government should work on integrating AI with other services. He said: “It is super impressive what India has done in terms of national tech, national assets. But the government should focus on finding how they can integrate this technology in other services. Hopefully, we all start to use Language-Learning Models (LLMs) to make government services way better.”

What would you do if you were a ministry that oversaw technology in a country like India? To this, Sam Altman replied, “The G20 is coming up and India can play a huge role in global conversation about what this sort of regulatory might look like.”

On being asked if India should have its own large language model (LLM), Altman said that it is important to have some sort of research effort. He said: “There should be AI research efforts for building ground up LLMs or pursuing new research directions or fine-tune open-source projects. Nationally funded AI effort feels like a good idea.”

Talking about training ChatGPT for multi-lingual markets like India, Altman said: “GPT-4 is pretty good with top 100 languages and we will keep pushing this forward. However, it gets difficult to get hold of local languages as they are spoken by few people. But soon systems will be fundamentally good at these things.”

Altman said that in the near future, the company is planning to make ChatGPT smarter and will be taught to come up with new ideas. He added, “We are going to reduce hallucinations and give users more control so they don’t feel that it is biased.”

