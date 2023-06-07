Apple CEO Tim Cook admits using ChatGPT, says it shows ‘great promise’ but needs to be regulated

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently revealed that he uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT and is even excited about its ‘unique applications’. In an interview with Good Morning America, Cook revealed that he uses the OpenAI chatbot. Interestingly, it was recently reported by Wall Street Journal that Apple, just like Samsung recently banned the use of AI chatbot ChatGPT for its employees due to privacy concerns.

When asked if he uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT, he replied, “Oh of course I use it. Yeah, I’m excited about it. I think there’s some unique applications for it and you can bet that it’s something that we’re looking at closely.”

Also Watch: Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Vision Pro AR headset, MacBook Air, WatchOS 10 and more announced

Apple CEO Tim Cook on AI regulation

Cook says that AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard have shown “great promise” but also have the potential for “things like bias, things like misinformation [and] maybe worse in some cases.” He emphasised the importance of regulation of AI and introducing guardrails. Cook believes that AI is powerful and its development is moving very quickly.

He further adds that companies need to self-regulate the new emerging technology. He states, “If you look down the road, then it’s so powerful that companies have to employ their own ethical decisions. Regulation will have a difficult time staying even with the progress on this because it’s moving so quickly. So, I think it’s incumbent on companies as well to regulate themselves.”

This comes after several tech luminaries including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, ‘Godfather of AI’ Geoffery Hinton and more officials from Google AI, Skype and more warned against AI threat. The 22-word warning stated that AI can lead to extinction which can be as great as a pandemic or nuclear war.

Apple recently hosted its WWDC 2023 event where it announced a few machine learning updates for its iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma and more. These updates include journal entries, AI tools for auto-correct, dictation in messages and enhanced facial recognition for identifying friends, family and pets in photos.

Also Read:

Apple MacBook Air M2 (13-inch) gets price cut after the launch of 15-inch MacBook Air

'I don't want to be sued': OpenAI CEO Sam Altman rules out IPO plans due to 'strange' company structure

‘I am inspired by Elon Musk’s vision’: Linda Yaccarino officially becomes Twitter CEO

Apple WWDC 2023: From iOS 17 to first-ever Vision Pro AR headset and more, here's what is new