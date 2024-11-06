'India is one of our fastest growing markets': Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman discusses future of AI in India

During his first trip to India, Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft’s CEO of AI, outlined his ambitious vision for the future of artificial intelligence, sharing perspectives on how AI could reshape digital experiences and improve personal well-being. Suleyman, known for his role in founding DeepMind, conveyed a people-first, mindful approach to AI that aims to help users feel more supported, capable, and in control of their digital lives. During his visit to India, Suleyman also highlighted that 'India is one of the fastest growing markets' and also has big R&D bases in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Suleyman described today’s AI progress as the beginning of a transformative era, one that he believes will be looked back on as a historic moment in technology. According to Suleyman, we are now starting to "distill intelligence into an algorithmic construct," setting the stage for computers that not only process data but also replicate human intelligence in ways that enhance everyday experiences.

In his talk, he emphasised that intelligence underpins everything humans create, from the products we use to the societal structures around us. Suleyman said AI’s purpose now extends beyond efficiency and productivity, evolving toward something more personal and reflective of individual needs. This shift, he argued, will be central to making AI more beneficial for society as a whole.

Suleyman acknowledged the overwhelming amount of information people face daily, from notifications to endless choices, leading to stress and decision fatigue. He envisions a new kind of AI-driven experience—an AI "companion" that adapts to each user’s personal style, goals, and learning preferences. This AI would offer a "quieter, softer, and calming" digital environment designed to help people focus on what truly matters to them.

He discussed how AI can be built to serve each user’s unique objectives, whether personal or professional, by intuitively learning their preferences. Such an AI would not just complete tasks but also assist in simplifying complex information, offering a personalised and less intrusive digital experience.

A core element of Suleyman’s approach is infusing AI with "emotional intelligence." For him, it’s essential that AI interactions feel warm, supportive, and even kind—a stark contrast to the often utilitarian nature of traditional software. He envisions AI that interacts in a way that considers users’ emotions and aims to provide a sense of calm and support. Suleyman believes this "personality design" is as crucial as technical functionality, as it will shape how people perceive and use AI tools.

He noted that unlike traditional software, which relies heavily on visual design (buttons, menus, and layouts), AI relies on language as its interface. This shift opens the door to creating AI personalities that align with users’ emotional needs. "Future entrepreneurs and developers," Suleyman explained, "will focus on the personality, values, and objectives embedded in AI models" to ensure they meet users' deeper, more personal needs.

Suleyman highlighted how the AI era is changing our interaction with technology from static apps and websites to dynamic, voice-based interfaces. This shift means people can communicate with AI in natural language, making interactions feel more like conversations with a companion than commands to a machine. This conversational approach, he said, is more aligned with how humans naturally communicate, offering a friendlier and more intuitive way to engage with technology.

In his India visit, Suleyman offered glimpses of early prototypes of this "companion AI" and described Microsoft’s commitment to developing these features further. While he acknowledged there’s still a long journey ahead to fully realise this vision, he remained optimistic about creating technology that’s not only innovative but also profoundly supportive and beneficial for users around the world.