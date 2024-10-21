Microsoft expands AI lineup: Customisable 'Agents' for sales, customer service, and more

Microsoft is expanding the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot. The company claims the AI assistant is already in use by over 60 per cent of Fortune 500 companies for operational efficiency. Companies like Lumen Technologies, Honeywell, and Finastra are benefiting from cost reduction and faster production times through Copilot. Microsoft is now introducing new features to broaden these advantages.

The company is launching Copilot Studio, a tool that enables businesses to create their own AI-powered assistants, known as autonomous agents, to automate various tasks. These agents can handle tasks ranging from lead generation to supply chain management. Copilot Studio will be available for public preview next month, allowing more businesses to access these capabilities.

Additionally, Microsoft is integrating 10 new autonomous agents into Dynamics 365 to assist with sales, customer service, finance, and supply chain management. These agents are designed to tackle routine tasks such as sales qualification, supplier management, and customer service. Tasks include researching and prioritizing leads, tracking supplier performance, and generating guides for service teams.

The tech giant claims several companies are already witnessing positive outcomes from these agents. Pets at Home has implemented an agent that could save millions by optimizing case management. McKinsey & Company has reduced client onboarding time by 90 per cent with a custom-built agent. Thomson Reuters developed an agent that accelerates legal due diligence, thereby boosting efficiency and uncovering new opportunities.

Microsoft underscores the importance of security and privacy for these AI tools. Businesses can manage agent settings using Copilot Studio, which offers data governance, privacy controls, and security features like data loss prevention and strict authentication protocols.

Internally, Microsoft is also using these AI agents to enhance productivity. The company's sales teams have increased revenue by 9.4 per cent, while marketing teams have raised conversion rates by over 21 per cent. HR processes have seen improvements in accuracy and efficiency as well.