India on high alert as hacker group plans ‘Cyber Party’ targeting critical digital infrastructure: Report

Indian authorities are bracing for a nationwide cyberattack. According to a report by News18, different ministries and departments have been asked to ramp up and maintain proper cybersecurity hygiene. The alert comes after one of the largest hacker groups announced plans to launch a cyberattack on the country’s critical digital infrastructure. The group has a history of targeting other nations and is expected to target the health sector infrastructure in the cyberattack.

An attack, dubbed “Cyber Party,” is scheduled for December 11th and has raised concerns about the potential disruption of essential services. The Indian government has urged all government departments to take immediate steps to improve their cybersecurity measures. The report highlights that the information has been extracted from a Telegram channel that has around 4,000 members.

The group behind the planned attack has a history of targeting other countries, including the United States, Sweden, and Israel. The group had previously launched a series of cyberattacks on 12,000 government websites. The group leaked the social media data of users in Sweden and also managed to get hold of the health and social media details of users in Israel. Additionally, they are also believed to be responsible for leaking data from the New York Police Department. The report suggests that the motivation behind the attacks can be diverse, ranging from incidents hurting religious sentiments to targeted actions against specific communities.

What is a cyber attack?

A cyber attack is an attempt by hackers to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorised access to computer systems, networks, or devices. A successful cyber attack on critical digital infrastructure can have serious consequences. For example, it could disrupt essential services, leading to financial losses and even potential threats to public safety.

What is critical digital infrastructure?

Critical digital infrastructure refers to the computer systems and networks that are crucial for the functioning of the society and economy. This includes systems used in areas like healthcare, transportation, finance, and utilities.

Preventing cyber attacks

To prevent cyber attacks, organisations need to implement robust cybersecurity measures. This includes using firewalls, regularly updating and patching software, encrypting sensitive data, and educating employees about potential cyber threats.

