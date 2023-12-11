scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
India on high alert as hacker group plans ‘Cyber Party’ targeting critical digital infrastructure: Report

Feedback

India on high alert as hacker group plans ‘Cyber Party’ targeting critical digital infrastructure: Report

An attack, dubbed 'Cyber Party,' is scheduled for December 11th and has raised concerns about the potential disruption of essential services

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Cybersecurity of many govt bodies under threat Cybersecurity of many govt bodies under threat
SUMMARY
  • Hacker group plans 'Cyber Party' attack on India's critical infrastructure, targeting the health sector
  • Reportedly, Indian government issues nationwide alert, urging all departments to strengthen cybersecurity
  • The group behind the planned attack has a history of targeting other countries, including the United States, Sweden, and Israel

Indian authorities are bracing for a nationwide cyberattack. According to a report by News18, different ministries and departments have been asked to ramp up and maintain proper cybersecurity hygiene. The alert comes after one of the largest hacker groups announced plans to launch a cyberattack on the country’s critical digital infrastructure. The group has a history of targeting other nations and is expected to target the health sector infrastructure in the cyberattack.

An attack, dubbed “Cyber Party,” is scheduled for December 11th and has raised concerns about the potential disruption of essential services. The Indian government has urged all government departments to take immediate steps to improve their cybersecurity measures. The report highlights that the information has been extracted from a Telegram channel that has around 4,000 members. 

The group behind the planned attack has a history of targeting other countries, including the United States, Sweden, and Israel. The group had previously launched a series of cyberattacks on 12,000 government websites. The group leaked the social media data of users in Sweden and also managed to get hold of the health and social media details of users in Israel. Additionally, they are also believed to be responsible for leaking data from the New York Police Department. The report suggests that the motivation behind the attacks can be diverse, ranging from incidents hurting religious sentiments to targeted actions against specific communities.

What is a cyber attack? 
A cyber attack is an attempt by hackers to damage, disrupt, or gain unauthorised access to computer systems, networks, or devices. A successful cyber attack on critical digital infrastructure can have serious consequences. For example, it could disrupt essential services, leading to financial losses and even potential threats to public safety.

What is critical digital infrastructure? 
Critical digital infrastructure refers to the computer systems and networks that are crucial for the functioning of the society and economy. This includes systems used in areas like healthcare, transportation, finance, and utilities.

Preventing cyber attacks 
To prevent cyber attacks, organisations need to implement robust cybersecurity measures. This includes using firewalls, regularly updating and patching software, encrypting sensitive data, and educating employees about potential cyber threats.

Also read: Canadian Armed Forces website temporarily disabled by 'Indian' hackers

Also read: Delhi Police falls victim to cyberattack for the second time in two days during G20 Summit 2023

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 11, 2023, 9:21 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement