India poised for gaming growth: IDGS 2024 highlights potential and path forward

The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) 2024 conference concluded this week with a strong message: India has the potential to be a major player in the global gaming industry. With a thriving gaming community and a growing market, experts believe that strategic investments and a focus on developing local talent can propel the sector to new heights.

According to Rajan Navani, President of IDGS, India represents 17-20% of the world's gamers in a $200 billion global industry. This significant presence underscores the country's passion for gaming and its potential for economic growth in this sector.

Key Takeaways from IDGS 2024

Building Capabilities: Navani stressed the need to invest in new capabilities and skills development within the Indian gaming industry. This includes greater investment in technology and infrastructure.

Education and Creativity: He highlighted the importance of adapting educational institutions to offer specialised courses in game design, development, and related fields, fostering a skilled workforce. He also shared the need to promote originality and creativity in game development.

Government Support: Ashutosh Mohile, Joint Director of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, highlighted the government's increasing recognition of gaming as a specialised talent. He pointed to the upcoming AVGC (Audio-Video, Gaming, and Comics) Summit, which will feature a dedicated pillar for gaming, including competitions across various categories.

Global Opportunities: Sean Hyunil Sohn, Vice President of IDGS, highlighted the global opportunities for India's gaming industry, particularly in esports, which continues to gain mainstream recognition.

The conference underscored the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for game developers, including financial assistance, grants, and tax incentives. This will encourage innovation and lower barriers to entry, particularly for startups and indie developers.

The IDGS 2024 conference served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing within the Indian gaming industry. With a clear focus on building a sustainable and globally competitive gaming sector, the IDGS is committed to driving future growth through events and initiatives that support local talent and innovation.