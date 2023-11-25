India should develop AI in indigenous languages, says Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal at Sadhguru's event

The INSIGHT 2023 conference, hosted by the Sadhguru Academy, witnessed a compelling dialogue on the future of the automotive industry's Electric Vehicle (EV) sector and the trajectory of Artificial Intelligence (AI) led by Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola, and the eminent spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Delving into the immense potential of new technologies, the session illuminated the strides made in human innovation, creating unprecedented comforts and conveniences. Sadhguru highlighted the significance of humanity's evolution amidst the rapid growth of artificial general intelligence, cautioning that while it presents boundless possibilities, humanity must understand 'how to be' in a world where machine dependency could challenge our essence. “Right now, most people are worried about AI taking away their jobs, he added. If human beings continue to be in a state of compulsive human activity, in the next 15-25 years, the biggest challenge will be to stay mentally healthy.”

“From 25-50 years’ time, to be physically healthy also [will become] a massive challenge. Health is no more a natural process because the fundamentals of it are being taken away,” he added referring to the alarming deterioration in soil health that has greatly depleted micronutrients in crops that are responsible for human health and wellbeing.

Aggarwal championed the burgeoning entrepreneurial prospects within the EV sector, envisioning India's leadership in revolutionizing product and service delivery through AI-driven models. He outlined Ola's strides, including a mammoth Gigafactory project in Tamil Nadu aimed at producing lithium batteries, potentially powerful enough to propel commercial aircraft.

Speaking to the pressing need for an Indian-centric AI ecosystem, Aggarwal emphasised the pivotal role of AI in cultural assimilation and daily utility. He stressed the absence of Indian data, particularly in regional languages, limiting the applicability of AI in everyday life.

“It's very important for the Indian ecosystem, economy, entrepreneurs like ourselves to really build an Indian paradigm for AI for multiple reasons AI is going to be a very strong force for cultural assimilation. Today’s AI has learnt over data on the internet which is largely non-Indian data; most of our Bhartiya languages are not on the internet. We have to make sure we have enough data, which is Indian data, in all our Bharatiya languages and make AI more useful for the common man for daily use.” he remarked.

Artificial general intelligence will grow more rapidly than even the people in technology can imagine. I hope it happens more rapidly than it's happening now so that human beings can realize the value of ‘Being’ and how to be will become the most valuable thing in the world. -Sg… pic.twitter.com/rip50x3yox — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 24, 2023

Also Read ‘Pickup faster than Sam Altman’s return’: How OpenAI chaos led to a peak Bengaluru moment