India successfully launches 3rd gen meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS into orbit

India achieved another milestone in its space exploration journey on Saturday evening with the successful launch of its third-generation meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS. The satellite, weighing 2,274 kg, was flawlessly lifted into orbit by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket, designated GSLV-F14. This significant achievement marks a substantial advancement in India's meteorological observation capabilities and is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

INSAT-3DS, joining its predecessors INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, is meticulously designed to enhance meteorological observations, monitor land and ocean surfaces, and bolster weather forecasting and disaster warning systems. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) emphasised the pivotal role of INSAT-3DS in augmenting meteorological services alongside the existing in-orbit satellites.

The GSLV rocket, towering at 51.7 meters and weighing 420 tonnes, majestically ascended from the second launch pad at approximately 5.35 p.m. The resounding roar of its engines echoed across the launch site as it propelled towards space, leaving a trail of bright orange fire in its wake. Within minutes, INSAT-3DS was successfully deployed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), marking a critical step towards its final destination in the Geo-Stationary Orbit (GSO).

The deployment of INSAT-3DS heralds a new era in meteorological data acquisition and analysis. Various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), will harness the satellite's data to provide enhanced weather forecasts and vital meteorological services.

ISRO outlined the primary objectives of the mission, including Earth surface monitoring, oceanic observations, and atmospheric parameter profiling. The satellite's advanced payloads, including Channel Imager, Channel Sounder, Data Relay Transponder (DRT), and Satellite-aided Search and Rescue (SA&SR) transponders, will facilitate comprehensive data collection and dissemination.

Indian industries played a significant role in the development of INSAT-3DS, underscoring the collaborative efforts driving India's space exploration initiatives. The satellite's sophisticated payload, including the Sounder, will furnish invaluable insights into atmospheric dynamics, while the SA&SR transponder will bolster search and rescue operations globally.

