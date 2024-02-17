ISRO again skips 'unlucky' 13 while numbering its rocket

In a peculiar deviation from conventional numbering, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opted to bypass the number '13', traditionally associated with bad luck, in naming its latest Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket. Scheduled for liftoff on Saturday evening, this GSLV rocket will carry the weather satellite INSAT-3DS.

Following the previous GSLV flight under the codename 'GSLV-F12' on May 29, 2023, the logical progression would have been 'GSLV-F13' for the subsequent launch. However, ISRO has instead designated the upcoming rocket as 'GSLV-F14', leaving experts and observers puzzled by the deviation from the established sequence.

Interestingly, this departure from naming conventions extends to ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) series as well. After launching PSLV-C12, ISRO jumped to 'PSLV-C14' for its next mission, omitting 'PSLV-C13' from the roster without explanation.

It mirrors a similar avoidance of the number by the American space agency NASA, following the infamous failure of Apollo-13.

Traditions and superstitions play a significant role in space exploration, as evidenced by the recent send-off ceremony of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite. Representatives from both agencies adhered to their respective customs, with NASA presenting ISRO delegates with lucky peanuts while ISRO officials performed traditional rituals such as breaking coconuts for auspicious beginnings.

Moreover, ISRO's adherence to auspicious timings extends to rocket launches, with countdowns carefully planned to avoid inauspicious periods like Rahu Kaalam. Rituals and prayers are commonplace before missions, with officials seeking blessings at revered temples for successful outcomes.

Despite the reliance on superstitions, ISRO has occasionally broken from tradition, as demonstrated by the Mars Orbiter Mission's launch on a Tuesday, typically considered an inauspicious day. Nonetheless, the mission's success serves as a testament to the agency's dedication and expertise, irrespective of superstitions.

