TikTok leaves No.1 position vacant - these apps aim to grab top spot

The ban on ByteDance's video sharing platform TikTok has paved the way for Indian apps to make it to the list of most-downloaded apps. Chingari, Roposo, Mitron, Public feature in Google Play Store's list of 20 most downloaded apps.

This mushrooming of Indian apps is the result of the banning of 59 Chinese apps by the government. Out of those apps, TikTok was the most popular with around 200 million registered users and 120 million monthly active users.

Glance InMobi's Roposo is one of the leaders of the pack, while Trell, Public, Chingari and Mitron are also gaining numbers. Almost all of them have added extra server capacity to host increasing users.

Bengaluru-based Chingari has seen 1 million new users in the last 24 hours, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. The app has been downloaded 10 million times. The cofounder of the app, Sumit Ghosh said that before the ban on the Chinese app, Chingari had around 2.5 million users and daily users of half a million which has gone up to 1.2-1.5 million. He told the daily that most of the users are TikTok-users. The app has around 10,000 influencers and it is adding more from agencies that manage influencers.

The increase in users has also infused Indian app-makers with the confidence to build new apps and cash in on the momentum. Most of the emerging apps are also multi-lingual, which helps in penetrating beyond the top cities.

Roposo has been downloaded over 50 million times so far. It claimed it has seen a five-fold increase in monthly active users to 25 million on June 29, as compared to May. CEO Naveen Tiwari said that Roposo grew by 8-10 times, ending up with 65 million users. "The numbers are changing by the hour," he added.

Trell, a short video app, has also seen over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store so far. Around 1 lakh new users joined in the last two days.

