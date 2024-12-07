Indian children highlight excessive smartphone usage among parents, vivo study reveals

A recent study by vivo in collaboration with CyberMedia Research (CMR) has revealed that children in India are more aware of the negative impact of excessive smartphone usage than their parents. The sixth edition of vivo’s Switch Off research study, titled ‘Impact of Smartphones on Parent-Child Relationships’, highlights how unregulated smartphone habits are straining familial bonds.

The survey, conducted across eight Indian cities, found that while children and parents desire stronger relationships, both are hesitant to curb their smartphone usage. Alarmingly, 69% of children and 73% of parents identified smartphone overuse as a primary source of conflict.

Children appear to be more conscious of the drawbacks of excessive screen time. Over 90% of children expressed a wish that some popular social media apps had never been invented, citing their impact on mental well-being and social interactions. Interestingly, 94% of respondents would design a phone for their parents that includes only basic features like calling and messaging, excluding entertainment apps and social media.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, emphasised the importance of fostering meaningful connections:

“Unmindful smartphone use is creating barriers in relationships. Through our Switch Off campaign, we aim to inspire families to prioritise real-life connections and embrace a healthier relationship with technology.”

The Findings

• Screen Time: Parents average over 5 hours daily on their phones, while children clock in over 4 hours.

• Digital Fatigue: 76% of children and 71% of parents admitted they couldn’t imagine life without their devices.

• Relationship Strain: Excessive smartphone use has led to conflicts in 69% of families.

• Collective Action: Two-thirds of children would quit social media if their peers did the same, underlining the influence of collective behaviour.

Child psychologist Riddhi Doshi Patel stressed the long-term implications of unchecked smartphone use, saying, “Campaigns that encourage balance are transformative. By embracing mindful tech habits, we can foster stronger emotional bonds and create a nurturing home environment.”

To combat the growing divide caused by screen time, vivo has enlisted Catherine Price, author of How to Break Up With Your Phone, to provide actionable guidance. Initiatives like designated phone-free zones and screen-time boundaries have been suggested to help families reconnect.

In line with its commitment to responsible smartphone usage, vivo has designated December 20 as Switch Off Day, encouraging families to unplug and prioritise real-life connections.

The study involved 1,543 participants from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore, focusing on how smartphones impact family dynamics.