Indian govt probes Telegram as CEO Pavel Durov arrested in France, potential ban looms: Report

The Indian government is investigating Telegram, a popular messaging app, over concerns that it is being used for criminal activities such as extortion and gambling, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The report claims the probe could potentially lead to a ban on the app depending on the findings.

The investigation is being conducted by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Telegram founder and CEO, Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on August 24. French authorities reportedly detained Durov due to the app’s moderation policies, specifically its failure to prevent criminal activities on the platform. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who helms X (formerly Twitter), was also vocal against the arrest. Whistleblower Edward Snowden also registered his criticism on the arrest.

Telegram has over five million registered users in India, making it one of the country’s most widely used messaging apps. The report suggests that the government’s investigation is focused on peer-to-peer (P2P) communications on Telegram, with particular attention to illegal activities like extortion and gambling.

The report claims that the final decision would be based on the investigation’s outcomes. While Telegram complies with India’s Information Technology (IT) Rules, which require platforms to appoint a nodal officer, a chief compliance officer, and publish monthly compliance reports, the app poses unique challenges. Telegram’s lack of a physical presence in India complicates the government’s efforts to request user data and directly communicate with the company.