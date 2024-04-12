scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Indian techie faces racism from Canadian brand, company pays $10,000 in compensation

Feedback

Indian techie faces racism from Canadian brand, company pays $10,000 in compensation

The Canadian company Dbrand issued an apology to Chitransh the next day, describing the incident as a 'huge fumble,' and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
dbrand dbrand

Dbrand, a company known for its smartphone accessories and its bold and often provocative social media presence, recently found itself in a controversy after a racist remark directed at a customer's last name. The incident involved a customer named Bhuwan Chitransh who complained that a MacBook skin he purchased from Dbrand changed colour after two months. 

Related Articles

The skin, Chitransh wrote, had lost its colour within just two months. "⁦@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?#dbrandcomplaint," wrote Chitransh on X, formerly Twitter

Dbrand responded with a comment poking fun at the techie’s name. Chitransh and others on X called out the racist comment by the Canadian company, especially towards Indian customers.

Recognizing the mistake, Dbrand issued an apology to Chitransh the next day, describing the incident as a "huge fumble," and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill. Despite the apology, the original post remained online until prominent tech tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee criticised the company for not removing it, stating that it caused "unnecessary" harm and created a platform for hateful discourse. Dbrand later deleted the tweet after Brownlee's remarks.

According to a report by The Verge, Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz admitted that the comment was a ‘severe lapse in judgment’ and acknowledged that Brownlee's involvement helped the company reflect more critically on their actions. Ijaz stated that Dbrand has been engaging in playful banter on social media for over a decade but plans to continue its satirical style without crossing into insensitivity in the future.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement