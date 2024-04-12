Bengaluru techie turns Swiggy agent for a day; shows and explains complete food delivery process

A Bengaluru techie who works at Salesforce as senior product manager turned into Swiggy delivery agent for a day and shared her experience on LinkedIn. Namrata Singh wrote on LinkedIn that she is a big fan of companies that enable underprivileged people to rise in life. She stated, ‘Home grown brands like Urban Company, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit & Ola have created multiple jobs for the lesser educated segment in India and this is going a long way in improving the economy of our country.’

She added, “I, like many others here on LinkedIn, fuel the demand of such services but I was always inquisitive how technology is utilised to fuel the supply end and my curiousity led me to Swiggy Deliveries.”

After donning the hat of a Swiggy delivery agent, she shared a few highlights of the day. She revealed that when a delivery agent is assigned an order, they can see the exact distance from their location to the restaurant and to the customer’s place. They can easily see the amount that they will get after the delivery as well. According to her, this is “the most prominent element of the page” which incentivises the agent to take more deliveries.

She further added that to avoid the chance of food orders being mixed up, Swiggy has added a delivery code on the receipt. The agent will need to enter this code in the app to ensure that they have the correct order. She highlighted, “The agent has to mark status upon each milestone - when she reaches pickup location, when she collects the order, when she reaches delivery location, and when the order is delivered. This information is used to provide accurate status of the order to the end customer.”

Notably, whenever the agent reaches the delivery location, they have a post of picture of themselves in the Swiggy uniform. This is an added layer of safety so that the company is sure that only the registered delivery agent has delivered the order. The agents will then see the amount they have earned from that particular order.

The dashboard of the delivery agent shows the total amount earned, number of deliveries done and the number of order delivered in a day as they login in the app. The agents also have an SOS button for agents to reach out to the company in case of any emergency, accident or mishap.

Singh noted, “I was completely impressed by the thoroughness of the product and operation at each step.”

