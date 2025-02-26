India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip set for production by 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced that India’s first indigenously developed semiconductor chip will be ready for production by 2025. Speaking via video conferencing on the second day of the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Vaishnaw highlighted India’s rapid advancements in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, a sector that has seen unprecedented growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

"By 2025, the first 'Made in India' semiconductor chip would be ready for production," Vaishnaw stated.

Madhya Pradesh’s Electronics Manufacturing Boom

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a key hub for electronics manufacturing, with significant progress driven by government initiatives. Vaishnaw praised the efforts of PM Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in accelerating the state’s industrial development. Two electronic manufacturing clusters have been approved: one in Bhopal and the other in Jabalpur, fostering an environment conducive to technological growth. Currently, 85 companies are actively engaged in electronics manufacturing in the state.

To further bolster the industry, the government has introduced the Future Skills Programme, aiming to train 20,000 engineers in advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. "Over the past decade, India's electronics manufacturing sector has seen unprecedented growth, reaching a valuation of ₹10 lakh crore," Vaishnaw noted. India's electronic exports have surged to ₹5 lakh crore, with mobile phones accounting for ₹4 lakh crore, and the remainder comprising laptops, servers, telecom equipment, and defence and medical electronics. "Electronics is now among India’s top three export categories," he added.

Strengthening India’s Semiconductor Capabilities

"India has made significant progress in semiconductor manufacturing, with five units under construction simultaneously," Vaishnaw emphasised. The rollout of the first Made-in-India semiconductor chip by 2025 marks a crucial milestone in the country’s technological advancements. "To further strengthen our talent pipeline, we have initiated a programme to train 85,000 engineers in advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw credited PM Modi’s leadership for India’s success in the electronics sector and congratulated CM Mohan Yadav and the people of Madhya Pradesh on their achievements. He also extended his best wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

(with inputs from PTI)