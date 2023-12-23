India's inaugural solar mission Aditya-L1 to reach destination on January 6, ISRO chairman confirms

scorecardresearch
India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from the Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has said.

SUMMARY
  • The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by the ISRO on September 2
  • It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota
  • The exact time it reaches the destination will be announced at a later date

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that Aditya-L1, India's premier solar mission, is set to reach its intended destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), situated 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, on January 6. S Somanath, chairman of ISRO, confirmed this milestone during a briefing with the press.

Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota on September 2, the mission marks India's pioneering venture into studying the Sun from a halo orbit at L1, an endeavour previously unexplored by the nation.

Somanath, speaking on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, highlighted the technical aspects of Aditya-L1's journey. "Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. Exact time will be announced at an appropriate time," he informed reporters.

Explaining the intricacies of the mission, he mentioned, "When it reaches the L1 point, we have to fire the engine once again so that it does not go further. It will go to that point, and once it reaches that point, it will rotate around it and will be trapped at L1."

Once Aditya-L1 achieves its designated orbit, it aims to monitor and record various solar events for the subsequent five years. "Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world. The data will be very useful to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life," explained the ISRO chief.

Addressing the importance of India's technological advancement, Somanath emphasised, "How India is going to become a technologically powerful country is very important," during his address at the event.

Moreover, ISRO has unveiled plans to construct an Indian space station, referred to as the 'Bharatiya space station,' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives during the 'Amrit Kaal', Somanath revealed. He also acknowledged the evolving landscape of the space sector, stating, "In the space sector, we are seeing an emergence of new actors...We are going to support, encourage and build the economy around the new generation."

Published on: Dec 23, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
