Business Today
ISRO receives Leif Erikson Lunar Prize for Chandrayaan-3 mission success

ISRO receives Leif Erikson Lunar Prize for Chandrayaan-3 mission success

ISRO has been awarded the 2023 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize by the Exploration Museum in Iceland's Husavik for its successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Leif Erikson Lunar Prize has been awarded by Husavik Museum for ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration & contributing to understanding celestial mysteries Chandrayaan 3 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize has been awarded by Husavik Museum for ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration & contributing to understanding celestial mysteries Chandrayaan 3
SUMMARY
  • The award celebrates the first soft-landing of a spacecraft near the lunar south pole
  • The Leif Erikson Award is an annual prize given by the Exploration Museum since 2015
  • It is named after Leif Erikson -- a Norse explorer thought to be the first European to set foot on continental America

India's space endeavours have been lauded on the global stage as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) clinched the prestigious 2023 Leif Erikson Lunar Prize, a testament to its unwavering dedication to lunar exploration. Bestowed by the Husavik Museum, this accolade stands as a recognition of ISRO's significant strides in advancing our comprehension of celestial mysteries through the triumphant Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration and contributing to understanding celestial mysteries," the Embassy of India in Reykjavik said in a post on X.

The achievement marks a groundbreaking milestone as Chandrayaan-3, India's latest lunar expedition, achieved the first-ever soft landing near the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023, securing India's position as the pioneering nation to accomplish this remarkable feat.

ISRO's technological prowess was at the forefront of this triumph, with advancements in navigation algorithms, guidance systems, and fault tolerance mechanisms playing pivotal roles in ensuring a flawless descent and landing on the lunar surface.

Vikram, the mission's lander, equipped with the Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE), yielded crucial insights into lunar surface temperatures, delving 10 centimetres beneath the surface. Meanwhile, the Pragyan rover conducted vital in-situ experiments, further enriching our understanding of the Moon.

Expressing gratitude for this esteemed recognition, ISRO Chairman S Somanath conveyed his appreciation, while Ambassador Balasubramanian Shyam accepted the prize on behalf of ISRO, underscoring India's burgeoning reputation in the realm of space exploration.

The Leif Erikson Lunar Prize, named after the legendary Norse explorer Leif Erikson, is an annual accolade presented by the Exploration Museum in Husavik, Iceland. It reveres trailblazers in the realm of lunar exploration, commemorating their significant contributions to humanity's quest for celestial understanding.

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
