India’s internet revolution: Key insights from Kantar and IAMAI report

India is on track to surpass 900 million active internet users by 2025, driven primarily by rural growth, according to the “Internet in India 2024” report by Kantar and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The report sheds light on the nation’s digital transformation, with data pointing to increased connectivity, a narrowing gender gap, and changing usage behaviours.

Rural India Leads Growth

Rural areas are now outpacing urban regions in internet user growth, boasting 488 million active users, compared to 397 million in urban areas. This marks a significant shift, with rural areas recording double the growth rate of urban counterparts. The narrowing gender gap is another milestone, with women accounting for 47% of rural internet users.

Daily Usage and Content Trends

Indian internet users spend an average of 90 minutes online daily, with urban users clocking slightly higher at 94 minutes. Popular activities include accessing OTT platforms, social media, and digital payments. Notably, Indic language content is gaining traction, with 57% of users preferring to access content in regional languages.

Key Digital Shifts

1. Cord-Cutting Trends: With 286 million “cord cutters,” more Indians are choosing digital platforms over traditional TV.

2. Non-Traditional Devices: Connected TVs, smart speakers, and gaming consoles are becoming household staples, particularly in urban areas.

3. AI Adoption: AI usage has surged, with 39% of users finding AI tools helpful in improving productivity and enhancing online experiences.

Despite progress, 41% of India’s population remains offline, largely in rural areas. The primary reasons cited include lack of awareness (25%), affordability (16%), and unavailability of local language content (13%).

States like Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra lead in internet penetration, with rates exceeding 70%. In contrast, Bihar (43%) and Uttar Pradesh (46%) lag behind, showcasing a digital divide that requires targeted policy intervention.