Business Today
India's own ChatGPT rival Krutrim AI to be unveiled today; check how and when to watch LIVE, other details

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared an invite to the unveiling of the new Krutrim AI which has been trained on local data, knowledge and languages

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to introduce Krutrim AI to India and the world (Left image created using Bing Create) Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal to introduce Krutrim AI to India and the world (Left image created using Bing Create)
SUMMARY
  • The new product is being categorised as 'India’s first full-stack AI'
  • The company has claimed that Krutrim is built on local Indian knowledge, languages, and data
  • Krutrim is India’s own and the company claims we can build it instead of using Western products

Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his next big launch, Krutrim AI. He shared a video address sharing an invite to the launch of the Krutrim AI which ‘will put the power of AI in the hands of 1.4 billion people’.  The live stream of the launch will begin at 2:30 PM today and viewers can access the video live in the embed below or head to the official YouTube channel of Krutrim. 

The new product is being categorised as “India’s first full-stack AI”. The company has claimed that Krutrim is built on local Indian knowledge, languages, and data. The company says Krutrim is India’s own and we can build it instead of using Western products.

Bhavish Aggarwal in his X post shared an invite in multiple languages, hinting at the AI tool’s capabilities to work with different regional languages. The video has been made in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi. In the invite, he said, they will be “launching India’s own AI Krutrim”. He further added, “we’re all set to transform industries and lives and put the power of AI in the hands of 1.4 billion people.”

Earlier, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had claimed that AI is going to be a ‘very strong force for cultural assimilation’. He also said that India needs its own AI as most of the other popular large language models are trained on non-Indian data. He also emphasised the fact that the AI should be trained in various ‘Bharatiya languages’.   

Tune in below to check out the live launch of Krutrim AI: 

Published on: Dec 15, 2023, 8:39 AM IST
