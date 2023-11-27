'AI, made in India, for the world': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal working on new Indian AI chat app Krutrim

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal asked his X followers for ideas about the new chat app. He claimed that the interesting ideas will be incorporated into the company’s product roadmap

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal during Insight 2023 Conference (Image: X/Sadhguru Academy) Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal during Insight 2023 Conference (Image: X/Sadhguru Academy)
SUMMARY
  • Aggarwal claims that AI revolution is happening fast and it will propel human productivity
  • He claimed that AI is going to be a ‘very strong force for cultural assimilation’
  • He also said that India needs its own AI as most of the other popular large language models are trained on non-Indian data

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that the company is working on a new AI project. The cab aggregator and electric scooter maker is planning to enter the competition with the likes of OpenAI and Google to develop an AI Chat app. Aggarwal introduced the world to ‘Krutrim’, a company that was registered earlier this year in the name of Krutrim SI Designs. Bhavish Aggarwal asked his followers on X about the features they want in an AI, especially as AI users. 

Aggarwal claimed that he will incorporate the interesting ideas into the company’s product roadmap. Furthermore, in order to incentivise more ideas, Aggarwal claimed to offer a free Ola S1X+ scooter or the best idea. 

In another tweet, Aggarwal said, “The AI revolution is happening fast and it will propel human productivity, accelerate science and discovery. We humans can finally aspire to be free from doing jobs that a computer can do and truly expand the frontiers of knowledge and creativity. And with India’s unique cultural ethos of seeking and metaphysical exploration, along with technological and economic advancement, India can become the global leader for this future of AI!”

The announcement comes shortly after Aggarwal’s chat with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the INSIGHT 2023 conference, hosted by the Sadhguru Academy where the duo discussed electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. He claimed that AI is going to be a ‘very strong force for cultural assimilation’. He also said that India needs its own AI as most of the other popular large language models are trained on non-Indian data. He also emphasised the fact that the AI should be trained in various ‘Bharatiya languages’.   

During his conversation with Sadhguru, Aggarwal said, “It's very important for the Indian ecosystem, economy, entrepreneurs like ourselves to really build an Indian paradigm for AI for multiple reasons AI is going to be a very strong force for cultural assimilation. Today’s AI has learnt over data on the internet which is largely non-Indian data; most of our Bhartiya languages are not on the internet. We have to make sure we have enough data, which is Indian data, in all our Bharatiya languages and make AI more useful for the common man for daily use.”

According to the business intelligence site Tofler, the company Krutrim was registered in April and it has two Directors: Bhavish Aggarwal and Krishnamurthy Tenneti.

Published on: Nov 27, 2023, 8:42 AM IST
