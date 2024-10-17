IndiGo and Spotify launch 6E Shuffle to offer customised travel playlists and free Spotify Premium

IndiGo has announced a partnership with Spotify to introduce the “6E Shuffle” feature, which provides travellers with personalised playlists based on their destinations. This collaboration aims to enhance the travel experience by connecting music and travel in a unique way, catering to passengers who rely on music as a companion during their journeys.

With “6E Shuffle,” IndiGo passengers will have access to playlists designed to match their travel plans and musical tastes. The feature includes music choices curated specifically for popular travel routes and destinations. Travellers can access these playlists through IndiGo’s dedicated microsite, which directs them to Spotify for seamless listening.

IndiGo’s partnership with Spotify also includes a complimentary four-month subscription to Spotify Premium for those who book directly through the airline, allowing them to listen without ads and offline.

Spotify’s data shows that interest in travel-related playlists has been growing significantly in India, particularly among younger audiences. The streaming service reports that travel-themed keywords such as ‘road trip’ and ‘driving’ appear in user searches over 22 lakh times each month, highlighting a demand for music that complements travel experiences. Gen Z listeners, in particular, are leading this trend, with searches peaking during the mid-afternoon and in April each year.

By tapping into this demand, IndiGo and Spotify aim to meet travellers where they already are: immersed in music. Spotify India’s Director of Marketing, Neha Ahuja, noted, “Music is an integral part of travel, whether for work or holidays, and our partnership with IndiGo is so relevant because it allows us to tap into existing and new users. We know that travel is one of the most important use cases for music, and this year alone, listeners on Spotify in India created several lakhs of playlists around travelling, with more than 7.5 lac playlists created around ‘driving’, followed by ‘travel’, ‘bus’, and ‘road trip’. We are always looking to collaborate with brands with whom our synergy matches, and we can reach the right audience, meaningfully, and this is one such example.”

To promote the feature, IndiGo and Spotify have enlisted I-Pop artist Armaan Malik, who will appear in a video campaign for the service. The video, themed “tune in and take off,” promotes music as a key component of the travel experience and encourages passengers to create memories with a soundtrack tailored to each trip.

According to Neetan Chopra, IndiGo’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, the airline sees music as an integral part of the travel experience."We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Spotify to offer our customers a one-of-a-kind travel experience with a complimentary 4-month subscription and personalised playlists. Travel and music are interconnected, and this partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customers and enabling memorable journeys. Our vision is to create an immersive experience for our customers, while we remain dedicated to delivering affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network."

For those interested in exploring 6E Shuffle, the service can be accessed via IndiGo’s microsite.