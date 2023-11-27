IndiGo launches AI chatbot 6Eskai to help with flight booking, web check-in, getting discounts

IndiGo has unveiled an AI chatbot named 6Eskai on Monday. The airlines claim the chatbot was developed entirely in-house by IndiGo's digital team, in close collaboration with Microsoft and the underlying technology comes from OpenAI, the company behind the famous ChatGPT platform.

The AI chatbot is powered by the advanced GPT-4 technology. It boasts 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions. The bot is capable of understanding written or typed language, as well as verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Multilingual support

6Eskai can address customer queries in 10 different languages. It is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent.

Impact on customer service

IndiGo claims that early results from the soft launch indicate a 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot. This makes the booking process extremely simple, using natural language conversations to guide customers seamlessly through the end-to-end booking journey.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President ifly and Customer Experience, IndiGo, expressed excitement about the potential of 6Eskai to enhance customer experience. With this launch, IndiGo anticipates a significant enhancement in customer satisfaction and increased efficiency throughout its operations.

Sharma said, "We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing

customer experience. This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo's dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services."

Also read: IndiGo asks passengers to get off plane to avoid flying with just 8 passengers; airline clarifies

Also read: IndiGo parent co InterGlobe Enterprises and Archer Aviation to launch all-electric air taxi service in India; see details