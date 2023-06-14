Man buys Starbucks coffee at half price using Zomato while sitting in Starbucks; Twitter says 'sheer genius'

A Twitter user reported that he ordered a Starbucks coffee, sitting in the same coffee shop, from Zomato and got it for half its price. Sandeep Mall explained that he ordered a coffee on Zomato that was worth Rs 400 at the Starbucks outlet and got it for just Rs 190.

He wrote, “Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck.” This threw Twitter into a frenzy. Mall’s tweet received 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes.

Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck. ये वाला business अपनी अक्ल से completely out of course है। — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 6, 2023

One of the users challenged Mall asking to share the screenshot of the Zomato bill or it didn’t happen. Mall shared the picture of the required bill. He wrote, “For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao.” As per the bill, he placed an order for Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew and got billed for Rs 200.

For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao https://t.co/7AhAGoNquU pic.twitter.com/ragKIp6kAc — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) June 7, 2023

A user reacted saying, “Sheer genius!!! Or what we call jugaad in India. A hack essentially.” Here are a few reactions that you won’t want to miss. Another wrote, “Used to do the same for a few restaurants in Mumbai. In fact, there was a small egg-themed restaurant in Lower parel which we were very loyal to. He used to tell us Sir Swiggy ya Zomato see order karo, acchi deal Milegi.”

One Twitter user wrote, “We’ve done this with Natural’s Ice Cream…. Store pe 1K hota but ordered from swiggy just standing outside the store….got deal in 399/- “

Here are some more reactions from Twitter

Modern problems requires modern solutions 😂😂 https://t.co/KjKfqVRYN0 — Gaurav (@Gaurav0022_) June 6, 2023

Sir wahi pe ak chota sa board b laga lete, 400 ka 190, danda set. 😁👍👍 — Shivi Arora (@ShiviArora11) June 6, 2023

Full marks to Zomato guy if he didn't as much as smirk at the bluff being called — Hemanth Pradeep (@hemanth_pradeep) June 6, 2023

Amazing amazing. Now the only issue is, ye chakram starbucks wale jaag jayenge and kuch naya rule lagayenge — Sravan (@papps_gunner) June 9, 2023

Wow now u can go next level...put some chairs outside Starbucks... a board..400 ka coffee 250 ....wecome to sandeep's mall. — saurabh jain (@postsaurabh) June 6, 2023

Have been doing that for a while now. This was 8 months back. pic.twitter.com/HjWTyBjfeh — Apoorvv Dixit (@ApoorvvDixit) June 7, 2023

We've done this so many during college days when zomato swiggy used to give 50% off — Mr. Disappointment (@mrdisappoint) June 6, 2023

