Man buys Starbucks coffee at half price using Zomato while sitting in Starbucks; Twitter says 'sheer genius'

Man buys Starbucks coffee at half price using Zomato while sitting in Starbucks; Twitter says 'sheer genius'

This tweet went viral and got 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes on Twitter.

Man gets Starbucks coffee worth Rs 400 at just Rs 190 via Zomato. Man gets Starbucks coffee worth Rs 400 at just Rs 190 via Zomato.

A Twitter user reported that he ordered a Starbucks coffee, sitting in the same coffee shop, from Zomato and got it for half its price. Sandeep Mall explained that he ordered a coffee on Zomato that was worth Rs 400 at the Starbucks outlet and got it for just Rs 190.

He wrote, “Sitting at Starbucks - coffee for 400. Zomato deal for same coffee 190. Ordered Zomato with address of Starbucks. The Zomato guy picks up and gives me to my table at Starbuck.” This threw Twitter into a frenzy. Mall’s tweet received 1.1 million views and 10,000 likes.

One of the users challenged Mall asking to share the screenshot of the Zomato bill or it didn’t happen. Mall shared the picture of the required bill. He wrote, “For all those who think this tweet is made up or story- Mentos khao dimag ki ghanti bajao.” As per the bill, he placed an order for Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew and got billed for Rs 200.

A user reacted saying, “Sheer genius!!! Or what we call jugaad in India. A hack essentially.” Here are a few reactions that you won’t want to miss. Another wrote, “Used to do the same for a few restaurants in Mumbai. In fact, there was a small egg-themed restaurant in Lower parel which we were very loyal to. He used to tell us Sir Swiggy ya Zomato see order karo, acchi deal Milegi.”

One Twitter user wrote, “We’ve done this with Natural’s Ice Cream…. Store pe 1K hota but ordered from swiggy just standing outside the store….got deal in 399/- “

Here are some more reactions from Twitter

Published on: Jun 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
