Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to be more expensive: Expected India price

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a price hike of around $200 which is around Rs 16,000. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is likely to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus. In an interview with CNBS Wall Street analyst Dan Ives revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get a hike of up to $200 (around Rs 16,490).

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price hike

Going by the analyst’s prediction, in India, iPhone 15 Pro will get a price hike of Rs 16,490 which is a huge margin. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro did not get a price hike in the US market which was not the case in other international. With the latest hike, these markets will see a hike for the second time in 2023, as per the report.

The analyst did not mention the reason behind the price hike. However, it is speculated that this is because of the hardware improvements.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro expected price in India

Apple iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 in India and $999 (around Rs 82,380) in the US. If the price is hiked by $200, it will be priced at $1,199 (around Rs 98,850) in the US. In India, on the other hand, is likely to be higher than that because of the additional charges like GST, customs duty and more. Taking all that into account, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at over Rs 1,44,900 in India.

Amazon Apple Days sale: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro discount

During the ongoing Apple Days sale on Amazon, iPhone 14 series is available at huge discounts in India. Launched at Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 67,999 on Amazon. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is selling at a starting price of Rs 76,900, down from Rs 89,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,29,900. Lastly, iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling at Rs 1,27,999, down from Rs 1,39,900. In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. The Amazon Apple Days sale will end on June 17.

