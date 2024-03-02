scorecardresearch
Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and Shiksha reinstated by Google on Play Store

Google has reinstated Info Edge's suite of mobile applications, including popular platforms like Naukri, 99acres, and Shiksha, just a day after they were removed from the tech giant's Play Store.

Currently, all five apps, including Naukri's flagship app and its recruiter variant, along with Naukrigulf Job Search App, 99acres, and Shiksha, have been restored and are available again for download on Google's app marketplace.

Earlier today, Info Edge disclosed in an exchange filing its ongoing efforts in collaboration with Google to address the delisting issue promptly. The company affirmed its commitment to ensuring the reinstatement of its mobile applications on the Google Play Store, indicating a proactive stance in resolving the matter swiftly.

Google previously asserted that it had provided developers in India with ample time—over three years—to adapt to evolving policies, including a further three weeks following a directive from the Supreme Court. Consequently, Google stressed the importance of implementing consistent policies across its ecosystem, with non-compliance potentially resulting in app removals from Google Play. 

Published on: Mar 02, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
