Inside Flipkart’s AI-driven revolution: Ravi Vijayaraghavan on hyper-personalisation, Tier-3 growth and more

Flipkart is trying to shape the future of digital retail in India. With its advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, the company is creating hyper-personalised shopping experiences and driving e-commerce adoption in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Ravi Vijayaraghavan, Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer of Flipkart Group, shares insights into how data, innovation, and a commitment to inclusivity are powering this transformation.

From enabling regional language support to empowering rural entrepreneurs through initiatives like Flipkart Samarth, Flipkart’s approach to fostering a digitally inclusive India is setting benchmarks for the industry. We sat down with Ravi to explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the e-commerce landscape and how Flipkart is revolutionising last-mile delivery to create seamless shopping experiences for millions.

PD: How are AI/ML tools enabling hyper-personalised product recommendations to cater to diverse user demographics on Flipkart?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: AI and ML tools are revolutionising Flipkart's ability to deliver hyper-personalised product recommendations by leveraging vast amounts of user data and advanced personalisation algorithms. These technologies analyse browsing history, purchase patterns, brand preferences and demographic information to tailor suggestions that resonate with individual preferences and needs. For instance, Flipkart's state-of-the-art AI-powered features like the multi-modal search tool ‘Immerse’ allow users to combine text and image inputs for more precise product searches, mimicking the personalised assistance of a shopkeeper. Additionally, AI-driven recommendation engines utilise collaborative filtering and deep learning models to predict and suggest products that align with users' tastes, enhancing the shopping experience for diverse demographics. This approach not only improves customer satisfaction but also boosts engagement and sales by ensuring that each user finds products that are most relevant to them.

PD: What key trends are shaping consumer behaviour in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, and how do these insights influence your strategy?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: Key trends shaping consumer behaviour in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities include the increasing adoption of digital lifestyles, a heightened focus on value and quality, and a growing concern for social and environmental responsibility. In Metro and Tier 1 cities, several consumers are more inclined towards premium products and services, driven by higher disposable incomes and a desire for convenience and luxury. In contrast, a majority of Tier 2 and Tier 3 city consumers, while also embracing digitalisation, prioritise affordability and practicality, often seeking value-for-money options. By analysing data from various sources, including user behaviour, demographics, and market trends, we can understand the evolving needs of these consumers. For example, the average price of products bought by Tier 2+ consumers is 25% lower than those bought by Metro/Tier 1 consumers. In fact, 52% of our Tier 2+ customers purchase products that are less than INR 300. We leverage this type of consumer purchase data to tailor our offerings and marketing strategies effectively. Flipkart's extensive market research and AI-driven personalisation algorithms are dedicated to crafting personalised, innovative experiences that cater to the unique requirements of its diverse customer base, ensuring we meet the specific needs of each segment.

PD: How is Flipkart leveraging regional language support and voice search to enhance accessibility and engagement in smaller cities?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: Flipkart is significantly enhancing accessibility and engagement in smaller cities by making the journey of product discovery and purchase easy for customers. By providing 12 regional language interfaces on their app, including Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali, Flipkart covers over 80% of India's official languages, making the platform more user-friendly for a diverse customer base. The introduction of a voice-based shopping feature allows customers to search products and place orders using voice commands, simplifying the shopping experience for those who may find typing cumbersome. Additionally, Flipkart's recommendation engine, which uses collaborative and content-based filtering algorithms, suggests products based on customer behaviour and preferences, further personalising the shopping experience. These innovations, powered by AI and automation, not only enhance user experience but also ensure that Flipkart remains accessible and engaging for customers in smaller cities.

PD: What are the unique challenges and opportunities in driving e-commerce adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and how do these differ from urban markets?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: The increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones provides a large, untapped market for e-commerce companies. Moreover, consumers in these regions often seek access to a wider variety of products that may not be available locally, creating a demand for online shopping. By focusing on these opportunities, e-commerce companies can effectively tap into the growing market in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, especially during peak shopping periods like the festive season. During the festive season, Tier 2+ cities have shown a significant increase in spending. For instance, tier 2+ cities witnessed the highest growth, with spending up by 13% during the 2024 festive season as per the report by Redseer.

PD: Could you share how Flipkart’s initiatives like ‘Flipkart Samarth’ are fostering e-commerce growth in smaller cities and rural areas?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: Flipkart’s initiatives like ‘Flipkart Samarth’ are significantly fostering e-commerce growth in smaller cities and rural areas by empowering local artisans, weavers, and micro-entrepreneurs. Launched in 2019, Flipkart Samarth aims to bring traditionally underserved communities into the e-commerce fold by providing them with the necessary tools and support to foster online business growth. This includes specialised training and marketing assistance, which help these entrepreneurs reach a nationwide market. By facilitating access to a broader customer base, Flipkart Samarth not only promotes local craftsmanship but also boosts the economic prospects of these communities. The program has already impacted over 1.8 million livelihoods, showcasing the potential of e-commerce to drive inclusive growth across India. Additionally, Flipkart organises initiatives like Vyapar ka Tyohar and a series of seller conclaves, offering workshops, training, and valuable insights to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, strategies, and knowledge needed to navigate and excel in the competitive e-commerce landscape. These programs are designed to unlock growth opportunities, streamline operations, and support sellers in building sustainable success on the platform.

PD: What role does data analytics play in identifying localised consumer preferences and optimising operations across different regions?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: Data analytics is integral to identifying localised consumer preferences and optimising operations across different regions. E-commerce thrives not just on retail but on understanding customer behaviours in a dynamic market. For example, Georgette sarees and Titan watches are more popular in Bihar while Kanjivaram sarees and Fossil watches may be more popular in Telangana. Advanced technology like AI, ML, and data analytics help process vast data sets to uncover patterns, empowering businesses to align supply to demand and craft personalised experiences such as AI-driven recommendations and region-specific language interfaces. This data-driven approach enhances customer satisfaction and streamlines operations by aligning inventory, logistics, and localised demands.

PD: How is Flipkart addressing last-mile delivery and logistics challenges to ensure a seamless shopping experience in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

Ravi Vijayaraghavan: Flipkart is addressing last-mile delivery and logistics challenges in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by strengthening and integrating innovative technologies in their supply chain network. Flipkart has established a comprehensive network of fulfillment centers across these regions, ensuring that products are closer to the customers, which reduces delivery times and enhances reliability. It currently delivers across all serviceable pin codes. In 2024, the company launched 11 new fulfillment centers (FCs) across nine cities, bringing the total number of FCs in India to 83. Utilises Geocoding and Address Intelligence which helps in finding the precise location of customers’ addresses for deliveries. With the help of route optimisations and dynamic planning, it ensures reliable deliveries while optimising for cost and resources. The use of technologies such as warehouse automation and inventory management systems, further optimises operations, making the delivery process more efficient. These efforts collectively ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers in smaller cities and rural areas.