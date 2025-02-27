Instagram considering launch of standalone Reels app to take on rivals

Instagram is reportedly exploring the possibility of launching a standalone app for Reels, its short-form video feature. According to a report by The Information, Instagram's chief Adam Mosseri discussed the idea during a staff meeting this week, as per a source.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, seems to be aiming to take advantage of the uncertain future of TikTok in the United States. Lawmakers have expressed concerns over TikTok's connections to its China-based parent company ByteDance, with some advocating for a ban. A separate app for Reels could provide users with a similar video-scrolling experience if TikTok faces restrictions or a shutdown.

Related Articles

This move aligns with Meta's ongoing efforts in the short-form video domain. Earlier in January, the company introduced Edits, a video-editing app seemingly designed to compete with ByteDance's CapCut. Meta has previously experimented with standalone video apps, such as Lasso in 2018, which was eventually discontinued due to lack of traction.