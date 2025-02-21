Instagram unveils new DM upgrades: Music, translation, and scheduling added

Instagram is enhancing its direct messaging (DM) experience with a host of new features aimed at making conversations more interactive and convenient. The latest update, available initially on iOS and Android (with web access expected later), brings message translation, music sharing, and more features for users. These features are designed to make Instagram’s messaging platform more competitive with alternatives like Apple’s iMessage and third-party apps.

Instant Message Translation

Instagram now allows users to translate messages instantly within DMs, breaking down language barriers and making conversations more accessible across the globe. Users can hold down on a sent or received message in another language and tap "Translate." The translated text will then appear directly below the original message. At launch, the feature supports 99 languages.

Music Sharing with Stickers

A new music-sharing feature allows users to send a 30-second preview of any song from Instagram’s music library within group chats or broadcast channels. To share a song, users need to tap the sticker button in the chat composer, select "Music," search for their desired track, and send it. This feature, launched with the help of global celebrities Jennie and Doechii, could help both users discover new music and artists engage with their followers.

Scheduled Messaging

Instagram is introducing scheduled messages, a feature similar to Apple’s iMessage. Users can type a message, long-press the ‘Send’ button, and choose a date and time for the message to be delivered. Messages can be scheduled up to 29 days in advance, allowing for better organisation and timely communication.

Pinned Content in Chats

Users can now pin important messages, images, memes, or reels to the top of a conversation for quick access. To pin a message, users can long-press on it and select "Pin." Instagram allows up to three pinned messages per conversation, which can be unpinned at any time by tapping on them again.

QR Code Invites for Group Chats

To make expanding group conversations easier, Instagram has introduced QR code invites for group chats. Users can generate a QR code by tapping the group name at the top of a chat, selecting "Invite Link," and choosing "QR Code." The code can then be shared live, through a share sheet, or saved to the camera roll for later use.