Instagram experiences major global outage, including in India

Instagram, the popular photo and video-sharing platform owned by Meta, experienced a widespread outage on Saturday, impacting users worldwide, including in India. Thousands of users reported difficulties accessing various features, including Reels and feed updates.

Downdetector, a website that monitors online outages, recorded over 6,500 reports from users in India alone at the peak of the disruption around 12:02 p.m. The majority of complaints (58%) cited problems with their feed, while 32% experienced issues with the app itself, and 10% pointed to server connection difficulties.

The outage affected major cities across India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, among others.

As frustrated users found themselves unable to log in, scroll through their feeds, or load Reels, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their woes and seek confirmation that they weren't alone.

"Everyone going towards Twitter to check if Instagram is down," one user quipped, highlighting the instinctive move to seek answers on other platforms during outages.

The disruption led to a flurry of humorous and exasperated posts, with users sharing their experiences and observations.

"I thought my Instagram got hacked cuz there's no way my fyp looks like this. It's all brain rot usually #instagramdown," another user exclaimed, commenting on the unusual content that appeared during the outage.

The sentiment was echoed by another user who stated, "Me going to Twitter to check if it's only my Instagram that's down, or we all are suffering #instagramdown".

The cause of the global outage remains unclear, and Instagram has yet to issue an official statement addressing the issue or providing an estimated time for a resolution.