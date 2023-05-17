Instagram introduces gifts and new editing features for Reels in India

Meta-owned Instagram has introduced a new gift feature and a few editing features for its users in India. These features aim to help creators on the platform to be more creative and earn money from that content. These announcements were made on Wednesday at Meta's product education workshop in Mumbai.

Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnership at Facebook India (Meta), said: “Every day, teens and creators are using Instagram to tell their story in exciting ways. This is happening on Reels, as well as other surfaces like Feed, Stories and DMs. We wanted to highlight these diverse use cases to inspire creativity, as well as highlight some new features that will help them build an engaged community.”

The new Instagram Gifts feature allows creators to receive gifts from fans who purchase products from them using stars. As per the official statement, “Viewers can purchase stars and use them to send you gifts on Instagram. Instagram will then provide you with a revenue share from your Reels that received gifts on a monthly basis equal to $.01 for every star received from fans.”

This feature will roll out for users in India in the next few weeks.

In addition to this, Instagram has also announced a few editing tools for Reels. These include Split, Speed and Replace.

The new 'Split' feature allows users to split a clip into two and with the Speed option they can even customise the speed of these clips. You can slow down the clip or make it play faster. Lastly, the 'Replace' feature will allow users to swap one clip out for another without actually changing the timing or the order of other clips, audio and other elements in their Reels.

Meta-owned photo-sharing app will now allow users to post GIFs in comments on the platform, just like Twitter. In a recent conversation on Instagram channel between Meta head Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the latter revealed about the new feature. He stated, “This is a bit of ‘finally feature,’ but we’re launching GIFs in comments today.”

Instagram GIFs comments

With the new feature, users will be able to comment with a GIF on an Instagram post. These GIFS will be sourced from Giphy. This comes after Meta was ordered to sell off Giphy last year by UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. Even after this, Meta has integrated its Giphy platform with Instagram.

Notably, in case the feature is not available right now, it is being rolled out in a phased manner, hence you will get it soon.

