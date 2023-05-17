ASUS launches new line-up of ROG gaming laptops with Intel, AMD chipsets; check pricing, other details

ASUS ROG has unveiled its latest lineup of laptops in India, including the flagship Strix G16/18 models and limited-edition Flow Z13 ACRONYM. The refreshed TUF, Flow X/Z, and Zephyrus G series have also made their way to the Indian market, featuring flagship-level processors from both Intel and AMD.

The ROG Strix G16/18, TUF F15/17, Zephyrus G16, and Flow Z13 models are equipped with the 13th generation Intel Core HX processors, while the Flow X13, TUF A15/A17, Zephyrus G14, and Strix G17 models feature the AMD Ryzen 7000 HX processors. These laptops offer various levels of gaming experiences. Additionally, ASUS has enhanced the line-ups with Nebula Displays that deliver fast motion, bright backlights, and higher contrast along with colour calibration.

Pricing

The pricing for the new lineup starts at Rs 1,44,990 for the ROG Strix series, Rs 1,29,990 for the TUF series, Rs 1,74,990 for the Flow series, and Rs 1,49,990 for the Zephyrus series. These laptops will be available for purchase through online and offline channels, including ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, and other authorized dealers.

Strix G16 and G18 Laptops

One of the standout features of the Strix G16 and G18 models is the Aura Sync accents. Additionally, the entire lineup comes equipped with either NVIDIA Advanced Optimus or AMD Dynamic Switchable Graphics.

The flagship Strix G16 and G18 laptops are designed for competitive gamers, featuring larger screens. Powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series laptop graphics, these laptops are built for professional gamers on the go. The Strix G16/18 also come with esports-quality keyboards and the ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem for optimized performance.

Flow Z13 ACRONYM laptop

The limited-edition Flow Z13 ACRONYM laptop, created in collaboration with ACRONYM, showcases a unique vision for hardware design. It boasts an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and a fully detachable full-sized keyboard. With a stabilized grip, integrated carry system, and kickstand adjustment, the Z13 ACRONYM offers portability and versatility for on-the-go productivity and gaming.

The upgraded Flow X13 features the latest Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and optional XG Mobile eGPU for boosted graphics performance. Its touchscreen display with stylus support and versatile viewing configurations make it ideal for creative tasks. The Flow Z13, in clamshell mode, provides a better cooling environment and is powered by up to a 14-core Intel.

Also read: Asus ROG Phone 7 series is now available for purchase in India; check price, specs, offers and more

Zephyrus G16

The Zephyrus G16, with its Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, features a Nebula Display with a 16-inch QHD+ panel, a substantial 90Wh battery, and an ErgoLift hinge. The TUF A16 Advantage Edition, on the other hand, is an all-AMD powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, expressed excitement about the latest gaming lineup, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing powerful and reliable devices for professional gamers. He highlighted the top-of-the-line graphics, constant performance, and innovative features that ASUS offers to deliver the ultimate gaming experience.

Also read: Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Review: Performance meets play