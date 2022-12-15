Instagram introduces new Candid Stories, Notes, Group Profiles features; all you need to know

Instagram is testing out new features to help people more easily share moments. Most of these features will promote a conversational approach on the platform. They are built for interactions between close friends, instead of maintaining a public feed for all followers. These features include Add Yours nominations, Candid Stories, Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections.

Notes: Instagram is rolling out a new feature called Notes. Notes allows users to share short posts of up to 60 characters using text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox and select the people you want to share the note with. The note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. Replies to notes will be sent as direct messages in your inbox.

Add Yours nominations: It allows users to invite friends to participate in prompts by tapping "pass it on" when they see a prompt that reminds them of that friend. This update to Add Yours is designed to inspire more unplanned and creative sharing.

Candid Stories: It is a new way for users and their friends to capture and share what they're doing in a story that's only visible to those who share their own stories. This feature is currently being tested on Instagram and Facebook Stories. The user can capture a candid from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after your first candid.

Group Profiles: It allows users to create and join a new type of profile which is dedicated to sharing posts and stories with friends. When content is shared to a Group Profile, it is only visible to group members and is posted on the Group Profile rather than the individual user's profile. To create a new group profile, tap the '+' and select Group Profiles.

Collaborative Collections: This new feature allows users to connect with friends over shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in group or one-on-one DMs. These collections can be started or added to by saving a post from the feed or sharing it with a friend via DM and then saving it from there. The feature will be helpful for users who are working on similar or same projects, be it personal or professional.

The new features (except Notes) are being tested. Many users may not be able to see it on their accounts before a stable rollout.