Instagram introduces new features and Creator Lab for GenZ users

Instagram has introduced Creator Lab and a new feature to empower GenZ talent. The Instagram Creator Lab is an educational platform which shares information about the numerous product features released in recent weeks for aspiring creators.

Paras Sharma, Director, Global Partnerships, Meta, India, stated, “On Instagram, we're focused on providing an experience that allows you to connect with others over shared interests. We take feedback from young people seriously, and it shapes many of our decisions - from the features we launch to our newly launched Creator Lab, which aims to empower creators to express themselves freely and succeed in their own unique way.”

Related Articles

Instagram has also shared trends from this year that have set the stage for some newly launched product features on the platform. As per the messaging platform, one such notable trend is how GenZ is posting photo dumps that are less 'me-centered'. The company has revealed features to make photo dumps more interesting. These features include new creative text tools to make the Posts, Reels & Stories more engaging, increased the carousel size to 20 pieces of content and an option to add music to mixed media carousels.

Additionally, Instagram revealed that GenZ enthusiastically engages with content that solicits an action from them for example, 'Add Yours' templates. Instagram has also introduced features like “Add Yours Music”, “Frames” and the “Reveal” stickers that requires action from the viewer.

Instagram has also released features like Music on Profile, Music in Content Notes and Multitrack Audio on Reels, which gives the audience the option to add up to 20 tracks to a single reel.

Creator Lab

Another major announcement is of Creator Lab. This will contain content from creators, who share their experiences and insights, including what they wish they had known when they started and what they have learned through trial and error. This content is available in Hindi and English languages. Moving forward, the content will support captions in more languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi.

The Creator Lab aims at educating users on how to use Instagram’s new tools and features to help express yourself creatively, how to create meaningful connections and build a loyal following and how to play the long game, monetise your content and set yourself up for a sustainable career.