Instagram is soon going to let you sort your feed to see the newest posts

Instagram had announced in December that it was going to get back the chronological feed in 2022 and it has started making it available, for some users at least. The platform is following out a new feature, currently available to only a few users, that allows them to pick how they want to see their feed.

The new feature makes it possible to sort posts by what is new and also hide posts from non-favourite accounts. Users can pick between three modes of viewing the feed which segregates what they see very cleanly.

The announcement regarding the new feature was made by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri on both Twitter and Instagram on January 5. Mosseri explained in the announcement that users will soon get three sorting options for their feed - Home, Favourites, and Following.

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

‘Home’ shows you the Instagram feed exactly as you see it right now, with posts sorted by AI. This is the default option of viewing your feed and you will see posts here that the platform thinks you might like - essentially a lot of suggested posts, etc. Mosseri mentioned in his announcement that the ‘Home’ feed will show more posts from accounts you do not follow.

The second option is the ‘Favourites’ setting that will only show you posts from accounts that you have starred. This option will allow users to skip all posts from people you particularly do not care about particularly when you don’t have too much time to spend on Instagram but have opened the app up anyway.

Finally, the ‘Following’ feed option is where the posts are going to be arranged chronologically and will show content shared by only the accounts you follow. This feed will be free from suggested posts and posts from people you do not know and do not follow.

As Mosseri mentioned, the new feature is available to some users right now and will roll out more widely over time. Ideally, by mid-2022 most Instagram users should be able to see this feature. Once it is available, users will be able to access it through a drop-down menu from the top left corner of the main screen.

