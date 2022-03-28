Instagram is testing options to reply to Stories with image, voice

Instagram is working on one more step to improve user interaction (UI) on the platform and this time it is going the Snapchat way. According to reports, the platform is testing a feature that is going to allow you to reply to Stories with a voice message or an image.

The information comes via a tweet shared by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi which contained screenshots showing off the new features. Additionally, Instagram is also working on a feature that will allow users to share posts using QR codes.

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi on Twitter show the message reply box that we are all familiar with, but one shot features an image icon and another has a mic icon alongside the GIF icon that is already available. Understandably, if and when these features roll out, users will be able to tap on the image icon or the mic icon and react to a story with an image or a voice note.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with images 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mpaDstcZw — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

Earlier in February, Instagram rolled out a feature that allowed users to like other users’ Stories without it becoming a DM. It added a heart icon on the side of the message box that can be tapped and instead of that becoming a DM and clogging up your inbox, users will just get a notification similar to the ones they get when others like their posts.

Until this feature rolled out, the only way to react to a Story on Instagram was to send a reaction, or a text, or pre-set GIFs, stickers, etc., to the user in the form of a DM from the reply box.

The new image reply feature will give users a new way to react to Stories and it also helps Instagram move a step closer to developing beyond just being a photo-sharing app.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri had mentioned in June last year that the platfrom was going to prioritise their movement towards becoming more than just a photo-sharing app. In a video shared on Twitter, Mosseri had said that the focus was going to be on four main areas - videos, shopping, messaging, and creators.

